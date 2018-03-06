Russians charged with meddling in the US election may be brought to justice, should it turn out they really violated Russian laws, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the NBC television network in an extract of his interview aired on Tuesday, TASS reported.
"Should it turn out that they really violated Russian laws, then we will bring them to justice. If they did not violate Russian laws, then there is no reason for indicting them," Putin said. "In the final count you should realize that people in Russia live in accordance with Russian laws and not US laws, and it will remain so."