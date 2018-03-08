Yuval Steinitz, Israel’s Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources, said they continue negotiations with Turkey regarding the construction of a pipeline to supply natural gas to Turkey and the European Union (EU), and the respective final agreement is not signed yet, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
But in July 2017, Steinitz had informed that Israel and Turkey agreed to sign the final agreement by the end of last year.
“We still have no agreement with Turkey,” the Israeli official said speaking at CERAWeek energy conference. “There is no pipeline from Israel to Turkey; negotiations on this issue are still underway. So far, the discussions are very friendly. But you know, sometimes it takes some time for a dialogue between the business sector and the government.”