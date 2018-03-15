President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday visited the US Congress.

He met with a group of members of the foreign affairs committee, and discussed Artsakh-US relations, avenues for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and regional trends.

Subsequently, a reception devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement was held at the Congress.

In his remarks at this event, the NKR President highlighted the meetings held at the supreme legislative body of the United States, noting that they also enhanced the degree of accountability in carrying out hard and painstaking work and further deepening and developing bilateral relations.

“I am optimistic - it will be definitely so, for we consider the United States a friendly country, a state which has become second homeland for millions of Armenians,” the Artsakh Republic President stressed in his speech. “I am optimistic because we have here devoted, sincere and honest friends, who have been standing by Artsakh for many years, supporting our people, providing objective information about our country worldwide. We rate high our friendly ties, considering them precious assets.”

Also, Bako Sahakyan noted that the support rendered by the American people to Artsakh was greatly acknowledged in the Republic of Artsakh, with the US House of Representatives, the Senate, congressman and senator friends having a special place and role in this process.

The NKR President accentuated Washington’s considerable contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region and in seeking a pacific and equitable solution to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.

“Cementing and deepening ties with the United States of America has always been and will remain among the fundamental directions of our foreign policy,” President Sahakyan emphasized.

Separately, the President handed Republic of Artsakh high state awards to a group of US congressmen and senators for their support to Artsakh and considerable contribution to the development of Artsakh-US relations.