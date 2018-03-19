YEREVAN. - Under the Constitution, the chain of command of the administration of Armenia’s Armed Forces is subject to change.

President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday said the aforementioned at his talk with participants in the operative assembly of the administrative staff of the Armed Forces.

“Our primary task is the defense policy’s compliance with reforms conditioned by the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia,” he said, in particular. “Under the Constitution, the vertical of the administration of Armenia’s Armed Forces is being subject to change taking on the form of Prime Minister - Security Council - Government - Minister of Defense - Chief of General Staff.

“But that doesn’t mean that the President of the Republic of Armenia will not have a role in the life of one of the important institutions of the state: the Armed Forces. At the proposal of the Prime Minister, he will appoint the highest military official of Armenia’s Armed Forces—the Chief of General Staff—, other officials, as well as will award the highest military ranks.”