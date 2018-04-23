YEREVAN. – The US is ready to work with the Armenian government which will replace the Cabinet of Serzh Sargsyan, RIA Novosti reported citing a representative of the US State Department.

The official said they are grateful to Prime Minister Sargsyan for many years of service and his contribution to the strong partnership between the United States and Armenia.

Washington expects that Sargsyan’s successor will be named as a result of a democratic process carried out in a spirit of transparency and in accordance with the laws and international obligations of Armenia.

“We expect to work closely with the new government,” the State Department representative added.