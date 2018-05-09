YEREVAN. – Vigen Sargsyan will continue to serve as Armenian Defense Minister until the appointment of a new head.

“I have already said it and I will repeat. It is unacceptable to dismiss the Minister of Defense until a new minister is appointed under the current circumstances,” Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on Wednesday..

Vigen Sargsyan says he rules out his participation in the new Armenian government’s work.

“The minister is not an employee. This is a political post, this is an issue of teamwork, unity. Being an effective minister is difficult, if not serving a single purpose,” Sargsyan added.

According to him, they intend to hold a 10-hour briefing to brief the new minister on the work of the department.

“I will do my best to ensure the new minister will succeed," Vigen Sargsyan said.

Asked to comment on the meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, Vigen Sargsyan expressed his confidence that newly-appointed Prime Minister will try to promote the development of the country.

“I wish him success, it is necessary to our homeland. He has put much on his shoulders,” said Sargsyan adding that he is not going to share the political responsibility with Pashinyan’s team.