STEPANAKERT. – Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic ties with Turkey without preconditions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters in Stepanakert on Wednesday.

“You know that Turkey is putting forward preconditions. The demand of Turkey is illogical, because it is illogical to put forward conditions related to a third country in order to establish relations with any country. We do not change our position and we are ready to establish relations without conditions. At the same time, we remain committed to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” Pashinyan noted.

According to him, the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is more linked to the need to prevent further genocides rather than to the Armenian-Turkish relations.