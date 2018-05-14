The official opening ceremony of the US Embassy was held in Jerusalem on Monday, The Washington Post reported.

The ceremony was attended by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife. Around 800 American and Israeli guests celebrated the opening of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, welcomed the guests by recalling the declaration of the state of Israel by former Prime Minister David Ben Gurion.

“Seventy years later, the U.S. is taking the next step of moving the embassy to Jerusalem,” he said adding, “again the US leads the way in taking this step.”

The US President Donald Trump in a recorded video message highlighted Israelis right “to determine its own capital” and pledged U.S. support for peace efforts.

“We extend a hand in friendship to Israel, to Palestinians and to all of their neighbors. May there be peace. May God bless this embassy. May God bless all who serve there, and may God bless the United States of America,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, at least 41 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,000 injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians are holding strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.