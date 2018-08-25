Belgium royal family leaves Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Belgian royal family members, who spent their holidays in Armenia, have departed from Zvartnots International Airport of capital city Yerevan, informed the Facebook page of the airport.

“Have a nice flight,” the message also reads.

As reported earlier, Philippe, King of the Belgians, and his family had arrived in Armenia.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), since the Belgian royal family’s visit to the country was private, no other details could be provided.

It was only noted, however, that there was no invitation by the MFA.