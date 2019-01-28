EU expects Armenian authorities to ensure proper investigation into Mher Yeghiazaryan’s death

The EU expects the government of Armenia to ensure proper investigation into the death of Mher Yeghiazaryan who died in prison after a hunger strike, spokesperson for the EU External Action Maja Kocijancic said during a briefing on Monday.
“Indeed, Armenian investigative committee reported that Mher Yeghiazaryan died over this weekend after a hunger strike,” she said.
“Generally speaking, you know that the EU is committed to the prohibition of all forms of torture and ill-treatment and to preserve the human dignity in any circumstances. In this context, we expect the government of Armenia to ensure proper investigation of this case and take measures, as they would be appropriate following this investigation. We are aware of this case and we expect the Armenian authorities to act.”