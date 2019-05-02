Armenia PM: I can’t believe my eyes that remnants of corrupt system can so easily cause storm on social networks

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained the moment that had caused quite a stir, and during his conversation with Russian Federation (RF) Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
“I enter Facebook for a moment, and I can’t believe my eyes that the remnants of the corrupt system can so easily cause a storm on social networks,” Pashinyan wrote in a Facebook post. “At the session of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council, not only RF Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, but all of us were hoping to move on [‘move on’ is written in Russian] to the coffee room in minutes because all of us were terribly tired and wanted coffee. The work [had] lasted two and a half hours more than planned.
“And our previous day’s interaction had given all the grounds to wait impatiently for the non-working segment [of the meeting].”