News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Armenia PM: I can’t believe my eyes that remnants of corrupt system can so easily cause storm on social networks
Armenia PM: I can’t believe my eyes that remnants of corrupt system can so easily cause storm on social networks
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained the moment that had caused quite a stir, and during his conversation with Russian Federation (RF) Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

“I enter Facebook for a moment, and I can’t believe my eyes that the remnants of the corrupt system can so easily cause a storm on social networks,” Pashinyan wrote in a Facebook post. “At the session of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council, not only RF Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, but all of us were hoping to move on [‘move on’ is written in Russian] to the coffee room in minutes because all of us were terribly tired and wanted coffee. The work [had] lasted two and a half hours more than planned.

“And our previous day’s interaction had given all the grounds to wait impatiently for the non-working segment [of the meeting].”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliamentarian on Russian PM's mockery and Armenian PM's silence
The rest is a matter of time and technique...
 Armenian, Russian PMs spend evening at Yerevan club, eat baklava
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, owner of Club 12 Narek Manukyan said...
 Armenia PM hosts Russian counterpart in governmental mansion
This also serves as a good opportunity to discuss our bilateral ties...
 Armenian PM receives Russia’s Medvedev at his house (PHOTO)
“This is the first visit after last year’s events in Armenia...
 Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev arrives in Armenia
Medvedev is expected to meet with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan to meet with Russia counterpart
Medvedev will arrive in Armenia on a working visit…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos