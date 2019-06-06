Armenia PM Spokesperson: NK conflict touched upon during Pashinyan-Putin meeting

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin discussed several issues of mutual interest in Saint Petersburg. This is what Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan told journalists in Saint Petersburg today, reports Armenpress.

The Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum is a major event, and we truly believe ensuring our participation in such events at the highest level is very important for the implementation of our priorities. Besides that and all the planned meetings to be held tomorrow, today the Prime Minister met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. This is part of the series of regular meetings. Recently, a bilateral working meeting was held with Putin in Nur-Sultan, and today, an official meeting was held. The parties touched upon all the issues on the agenda, particularly economic cooperation. They also talked about military-technical cooperation programs and underscored the effective continuity of those programs and recapped the results achieved and achievements made as a result of implementation of the agreements reached during the recent meetings,” Karapetyan said.

The Spokesperson of the Prime Minister noted that the parties touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but the issues were mainly related to the economic agenda. “There was no thorough discussion on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The parties simply stated that there is a common understanding of the matter.”

According to Karapetyan, the meeting was held in a very friendly atmosphere.