Rep. Pallone challenges barriers to U.S.-Artsakh travel and communication

WASHINGTON. — Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone took to the U.S. House floor Wednesday for a dialogue with House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey in support of his legislative efforts – via the U.S.-Artsakh Travel and Communication Resolution– to end arbitrary and outdated State Department restrictions on U.S. engagement with the Republic of Artsakh, Asbarez reported referring to ANCA.
“We must remain committed to strengthening the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, removing barriers to dialogue, and resolving status and security issues that have hindered discussions in the past,” said Rep. Pallone. “Allowing direct and open dialogue and allowing our diplomats to have a presence on the ground as necessary and when safe is the only way for the United States to help bring this conflict to a resolution.”
As part of the colloquy, Chairwoman Lowey committed to work with Congressman Pallone on this matter.
“We want to thank Congressman Pallone for his principled leadership in breaking down artificial barriers to the direct and open dialogue among all stakeholders that surely represent our best hope for a durable and democratic Artsakh peace,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “It’s time to give diplomacy a chance, to promote broad-based government-to-government engagement, and to deepen civil society contact and communication at all levels. It’s time to pass H.Res.190.”
Late last week, Rep. Pallone had filed a proposed amendment to the FY2020 foreign aid bill stating: “none of the funds made available in this Act may be used to enforce U.S. government restrictions or prohibitions on visits, travel, contacts, or communications with Nagorno Karabakh.” The Rules Committee, which screens amendments prior to their consideration by the full House, ruled Rep. Pallone’s amendment “not in order.” Joining Rep. Pallone in supporting this proposed amendment were fellow Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Peter King (R-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jackie Speier (D-CA).