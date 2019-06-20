News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 20
USD
477.53
EUR
539.8
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.8
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Trump: Iran made a very big mistake
Trump: Iran made a very big mistake
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

President of the United States Donald Trump said Iran had made a big mistake hinting at shooting down an American drone.

“Iran made a very big mistake,” Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had shot down Global Hawk drone that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province. The United States claim the drone was in the international airspace.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Musavi condemned intrusion of the U.S. drone into Iran’s airspace.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos