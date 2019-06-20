Trump: Iran made a very big mistake

President of the United States Donald Trump said Iran had made a big mistake hinting at shooting down an American drone.
“Iran made a very big mistake,” Trump tweeted.
Earlier on Thursday the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had shot down Global Hawk drone that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province. The United States claim the drone was in the international airspace.
Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Musavi condemned intrusion of the U.S. drone into Iran’s airspace.