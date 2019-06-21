News
Friday
June 21
News
Reuters: Trump warns Iran that attack is imminent
Reuters: Trump warns Iran that attack is imminent
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran through Oman that the U.S. attack was imminent,  Reuters reported.

“In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues ... he gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran’s immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei to decide about this issue,” one of the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Another official said the Iranian side made it clear their leader is against any talks, but the message will be conveyed.
