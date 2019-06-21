News
Friday
June 21
News
Iran dismisses reports about Trump’s message via Oman
Iran dismisses reports about Trump’s message via Oman
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Iranian officials dismissed reports about a message received from U.S. President Donald Trump via Oman, Fars agency reported quoting website close to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Iran’s SNSC categorically rejected the report by Reuters claiming that Tehran received a secret message from Donald Trump through Oman.

Earlier on Friday Reuters agency said U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran through Oman that the U.S. attack was imminent. The agency quoted Iranian officials who had allegedly said that Trump “gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran’s immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei to decide about this issue.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
