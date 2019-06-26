News
Arshavir Gharamyan is appointed Karabakh Security Council Secretary
Arshavir Gharamyan is appointed Karabakh Security Council Secretary
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday signed a decree.

Accordingly Arshavir Gharamyan has been appointed Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh, and has been relieved of his duties as Republic of Artsakh President’s representative at large, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In June 2018, Gharamyan was relieved as Director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh, and pursuant to his respective letter of resignation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
