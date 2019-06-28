News
Friday
June 28
Trump, Putin meet in Osaka
Trump, Putin meet in Osaka
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

At his meeting Friday with his American counterpart Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said they have something to discuss.

“All the topics are significant,” Putin added, as he opened his talk with Trump, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, RIA Novosti reported.

Trump, in turn, announced that he plans to discuss trade and disarmament issues with Russian President Putin.

“His representatives, my representatives have many things to discuss, including trade, and including some disarmament, little protectionism, perhaps,” the US president said, TASS reported.

Donald Trump added that he hopes for excellent results from his meeting with his Russian counterpart.
