All those killed in tragic Armenia accident were minibus passengers
All those killed in tragic Armenia accident were minibus passengers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

All six people who died in a terrible accident in the Armenian Ararat province, were minibus passengers. The commander of the Ararat fire unit, Lieutenant Colonel Ashot Mirzoyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, two fire brigades were sent to the scene. When rescuers arrived at the scene, first aid was already provided by eyewitnesses.

As reported earlier, two passenger cars and a minibus collided as a result of an accident in Armenia. The minibus caught fire and sex people burnt alive. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
