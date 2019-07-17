Armenia PM on solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue, casualties

The “hotline” between Yerevan and Baku is operating, but this doesn’t guarantee that there won’t be casualties. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Azatutyun Radio.

“However, we’re currently working on making sure the talks lead to a specific outcome. Whenever I meet with representatives of the international community and want to tell them why the talks aren’t progressing, I tell them there is one reason for that. When I was elected Prime Minister of Armenia, I declared from the podium that any option for a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue must be acceptable for the people of Armenia, the people of Karabakh and the people of Azerbaijan, and in some sense, this was an unprecedented statement since no leader of Armenia had ever said that any solution has to be acceptable for the people of Azerbaijan as well,” he stated.

The Prime Minister is certain that this also serves as a serious ground for making progress in the negotiations. “Why is there no progress? It is because the President of Azerbaijan refuses to utter the same sentence in full. He also has to say that any option for the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue has to be acceptable for the people of Azerbaijan, the people of Armenia and the people of Karabakh. The negotiations won’t be fruitful so long as he has not uttered this sentence. Consequently, does anyone think that the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue can be acceptable for the people of Azerbaijan and not acceptable for the peoples of Karabakh and Armenia? If there is anyone who thinks this way, then that person knows neither the people of Karabakh nor the people of Armenia nor the Armenian people, for that matter.”