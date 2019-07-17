News
Armenia PM: Goal is to have impartial court, not to conduct vetting
Armenia PM: Goal is to have impartial court, not to conduct vetting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The goal is to have an independent, impartial court of principle, not to conduct vetting. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared in an interview with Azatutyun Radio, talking about his preferred version of making reforms in the judiciary.

“There are a lot of talks about the term ‘vetting’. I looked up the word in the dictionary and saw that it means “checking a person’s compatibility”. For me, vetting means having a court that will be independent, impartial and of principle. The goal is to have this kind of a court, not to conduct vetting,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that another method will be applied, if it is found that vetting is inappropriate. “I won’t be ashamed of telling the people that vetting is inappropriate and that we have to think of something else. I don’t want people to say this is a conspiracy against our state or our people,” Pashinyan concluded.
Հայերեն
