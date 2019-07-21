Verkhovna Rada elections kick off in Ukraine

The parliamentary elections in Ukraine have kicked off, as reported TSN.ua.
The polling stations opened at 08:00 and will close at 20:00. Voters can cast their votes for 22 political parties represented in the list of political parties and for deputy candidates under the majoritarian voting system. Citizens who have changed place of voting can’t participate in the voting for deputy candidates.
The elections will be held under the principles of a mixed system. To hold the snap elections of the Verkhovna Rada, the Central Electoral Commission has ordered more than 63,000,000 ballots for nearly 31,000,000 voters. The number of ballots is twice the number of voters since every citizen will receive two ballots, including one for a political party and one for a candidate under the majoritarian voting system.