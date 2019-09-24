News
Armenian becomes Ukraine PM press secretary
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian Armenian Diana Davityan has been appointed the press secretary of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk of Ukraine; Davityan herself informed about this.  

“Journalist friends, if comments, queries, clarifications, or anything else is needed from the Prime Minister, welcome!” she wrote, in particular, on Facebook. “We are very open, young and energetic.”

Diana Davityan, 24, is a graduate of the Institute of Journalism of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, she has worked for a magazine, and this year she worked on content creation for the Voice (Ukrainian: Holos) party, which has won seats in the country’s parliament.
