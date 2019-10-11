News
CIS Council of Heads of Migration Agencies holds session in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

This year, Armenia is hosting the 24th session of the CIS Council of Heads of Migration Agencies, which was held in Yerevan today.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Aleksandr Gorovoy highly appreciated the format of the meeting, greeted the participants of the session and wished everyone a fruitful discussion.

Head of the State Migration Service of Armenia Armen Ghazaryan underscored the importance of the joint discussion on migration processes and the opportunity for exchange of experience.

The parties presented the state of migration in their respective countries and the sector-specific amendments that have been made to the national legislation of their respective countries over the past year.

The Armenian party presented the state plan for integration of refugees, while the Kazakh delegation presented the problematic points of the dual citizenship institution and the application of the mechanisms of international law in this process.

The heads of the migration agencies also focused on the action plan for implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (Marrakech, December 10-11, 2018) and the cooperation of the authorized migration agencies of CIS countries with international organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
