PM: Ryanair entry into our market will increase tourist flow to Armenia
PM: Ryanair entry into our market will increase tourist flow to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The entry of Ryanair into our market will definitely increase the flow of tourists to Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in a Facebook post.

“Ryanair has officially announced that it will enter the Armenian air transport market and, as of January 2020, will operate regular flights from Rome to Yerevan, Milan to Yerevan, and in summer, also from Berlin to Yerevan,” Pashinyan wrote. “And more importantly, flights from Munich to Gyumri will start in the summer.

“The entry of Ryanair into our market will definitely increase the flow of tourists to Armenia, and will lead to a drop in the prices of airline tickets [in Armenia].

“Let me recall that the [Armenian] government has pledged to abolish the ‘air tax’ for all those destinations via which flights have not been conducted from Yerevan, or Gyumri, in the past one year; and in the case of Gyumri, additional financial incentives will also apply.

“I consider it necessary to especially stress that this is an open offer which all local and foreign airlines can make use of; Ryanair became the first [respective] swallow.”
