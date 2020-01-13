Armenia President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week official opening

While on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian participated in the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the capital, Abu Dhabi.
The award ceremony of the Zayed Sustainability Prize was also held as part of the official opening of this international forum.
And the President of Armenia presented an award to Al Amal Junior High School in Morocco. Al Amal is one of the few schools that educates students on how to overcome water scarcity and agriculture issues in the summer.