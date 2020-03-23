Armenia deputy PM explains coronavirus treatment plan for worst-case scenario

YEREVAN. – Armenia is currently fighting against the spread of coronavirus by prevention; but there is also a treatment program to use in the worst-case scenario. Deputy Prime Minister and Commandant Tigran Avinyan said this on the air of Public Television of Armenia.
"If the situation at us gets out of hand, as happened in many developed countries, we have set up specific venues in each province, indoor halls ventilation systems where we can quickly place beds and treat large numbers of people under hospital conditions; but this is in the worst-case scenario,” Avinyan said. "[But] I believe our preventive actions will allow to never come to this scenario."