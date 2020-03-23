News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia deputy PM explains coronavirus treatment plan for worst-case scenario
Armenia deputy PM explains coronavirus treatment plan for worst-case scenario
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia is currently fighting against the spread of coronavirus by prevention; but there is also a treatment program to use in the worst-case scenario. Deputy Prime Minister and Commandant Tigran Avinyan said this on the air of Public Television of Armenia.
"If the situation at us gets out of hand, as happened in many developed countries, we have set up specific venues in each province, indoor halls ventilation systems where we can quickly place beds and treat large numbers of people under hospital conditions; but this is in the worst-case scenario,” Avinyan said. "[But] I believe our preventive actions will allow to never come to this scenario."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier: We have decided that we need to provide broad support to our economy, businesses
The government's decisions in combating coronavirus are divided into two directions…
 PM: I ask our compatriots to use air transport only when traveling from Russia to Armenia
Pashinyan added that there is no and will not be any country that will be able to evade the coronavirus…
 Media: Special services warned Trump as early as January about risk of coronavirus
The CIA declined to comment on this matter…
 Germany media "catch" Merkel while buying toilet paper, wine
The pictures spread rapidly on social media, with many praising the Chancellor for avoiding panic buying during the coronavirus pandemic…
 Russia to suspend air communication with all countries
But exceptions will be made for some flights
 Georgia nationals in Armenia can return to their country only via Bagratashen-Sadakhlo checkpoint
But all border checkpoints are open 24 hours for trucks…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos