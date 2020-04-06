News
Monday
April 06
News
Monday
April 06
Karabakh army soldier, 20, wounded in Azerbaijan shooting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in  2000) sustained a gunshot wound at a Defense Army in the military from a shot fired by Azerbaijan.

The soldier was immediately taken to the military hospital, and his condition is assessed as satisfactory, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

The Artsakh MOD calls on the adversary to refrain from provocative actions and states that in case of further escalation of the situation, all accountability for the consequences will fall on the Azerbaijani side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
