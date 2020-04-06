Karabakh army soldier, 20, wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

STEPANAKERT. – On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000) sustained a gunshot wound at a Defense Army in the military from a shot fired by Azerbaijan.
The soldier was immediately taken to the military hospital, and his condition is assessed as satisfactory, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.
The Artsakh MOD calls on the adversary to refrain from provocative actions and states that in case of further escalation of the situation, all accountability for the consequences will fall on the Azerbaijani side.