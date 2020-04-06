Parliamentary committee invites Armenia 3rd President to hearings

The Office of the 3rd President of Armenia has received a letter stating that Serzh Sargsyan has been invited to hearings to be held by the special parliamentary committee set up for inquiry into the circumstances of the military operations that took place in April 2016, and the hearings will be held on either the 13th or 16th of April, and Serzh Sargsyan can choose the date, as reported representative of the Office of the 3rd President of Armenia Mary Harutyunyan.
The letter was sent by chairman of the committee Andranik Kocharyan.
In response to 168.am’s question if Serzh Sargsyan has accepted the invitation, Harutyunyan stated that Serzh Sargsyan has nothing to hide from the public, especially when it comes to the Four-Day Artsakh War, which ended with victory.