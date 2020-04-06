News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Parliamentary committee invites Armenia 3rd President to hearings
Parliamentary committee invites Armenia 3rd President to hearings
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Office of the 3rd President of Armenia has received a letter stating that Serzh Sargsyan has been invited to hearings to be held by the special parliamentary committee set up for inquiry into the circumstances of the military operations that took place in April 2016, and the hearings will be held on either the 13th or 16th of April, and Serzh Sargsyan can choose the date, as reported representative of the Office of the 3rd President of Armenia Mary Harutyunyan.

The letter was sent by chairman of the committee Andranik Kocharyan.

In response to 168.am’s question if Serzh Sargsyan has accepted the invitation, Harutyunyan stated that Serzh Sargsyan has nothing to hide from the public, especially when it comes to the Four-Day Artsakh War, which ended with victory.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week
But the Artsakh Defense Army completely oversees the frontline…
 Ex-chief of Armenian army's general staff on Four-Day Artsakh War
According to Khachaturov, the adversary had set the...
 Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War
Serzh Sargsyan laid flowers at the tombs of the sons of...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War
Armen Grigoryan also laid a wreath at the...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
Ararat Mirzoyan was accompanied by Chair of...
 Armenia PM's wife pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War
We pay our respects to them and their...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos