Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,538 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,538 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 3,538 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 33,313 tests—752 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,042 people—an increase by 72 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,430 COVID-19 patients—71 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 47 others—an increase by one—have died in Armenia from the disease.

Two more persons who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 19 such cases in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
