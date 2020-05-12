News
34 citizens return from Los Angeles to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

34 citizens have returned from Los Angeles to Armenia, Consulate General of Armenia reported.

Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flights took place on May 2 and 9, the statement said.

The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, in cooperation with the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands, provided logistical aid to Armenian citizens returning to Armenia, resolving, in particular, their luggage and Schengen visas issues, the statement said.

Diplomats of the Consulate General were present at the LA airport for the smooth organization of the process of returning citizens to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
