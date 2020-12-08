Armen Sarkissian sends letter to Vladimir Putin

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in regard to support to the demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
In his letter, Sarkissian expressed gratitude to the President of Russia once again for the efforts that helped lead to the cessation of bloodshed and the establishment of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh which made it possible to avoid more deaths and tragedies.
Sarkissian also stated that, unfortunately, there is still a potential risk of the emergence of new disputes between the parties due to the issue of demarcation.
Taking into consideration the exceptional importance and modernity of the issue, President Sarkissian asked the President of Russia to support the process of demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and termination of the process in order to rule out further escalation and negative developments.