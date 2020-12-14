News
US imposes sanctions on Turkey amid purchase of Russian S-400 missile system
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The US has imposed sanctions on Turkey.

The sanctions put a ban on all US export licenses and authorizations to the Republic of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries as well as an asset freeze and visa restrictions on the organization’s president Dr. Ismail Demir and other high-ranking officers.

“Turkey is a valued ally and an important regional security partner for the United States, and we seek to continue our decades-long history of productive defense-sector cooperation by removing the obstacle of Turkey’s S-400 possession as soon as possible,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a statement announcing the sanctions.

In 2017, Turkish President Recep Erdogan signed a deal reportedly worth $2.5 billion with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the S-400 missile systems.
