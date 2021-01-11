Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue demining in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Ministry reported.
Since November 23, during the respective operations carried out by the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh, about 479.2 hectares of land, 182.8 km of roads, 710 buildings—including 22 social facilities—have been cleared of unexploded ordnances, and more than 23 thousand explosive objects have been found and diffused.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.