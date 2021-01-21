Biden already reverses many of Trump decisions

Newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden has already begun reversing, by signing a series of executive orders on his first day in office, his predecessor Donald Trump’s decisions that were made in the past four years, VOA reported.
In particular, the new head of the White House signed an executive order on the US rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, from which the country had withdrawn after Trump’s coming to power.
In addition, Biden reversed Trump's decision to leave the World Health Organization and ban entry to the US from some predominantly Muslim countries.
Almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the US Capitol, aides said Biden would end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, halt construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.
Transition team officials also said Biden would order federal agencies to review policies that reinforce systemic racism, require the federal government not to discriminate on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation and revoke a Trump order to exclude non-citizens from the US Census.
Biden also plans to fulfill his campaign promise to help financially distressed Americans cope with effects of the coronavirus pandemic. He will extend a federal freeze on evictions and ask federal agencies to extend a suspension on foreclosures on federally guaranteed mortgages.
The new president will also provide relief to students with large education loans by continuing a suspension on federal student loan interest and principal payments for the next eight months.