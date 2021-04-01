News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
1,097 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,097 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 1,097 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 193,736 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,533 cases.

Eight more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 900 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 617, the total respective number so far is 173,681, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,622—which is an increase by 454 in one day.

And 6,217 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 860,046 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan electoral list has surprises
Who are they?...
 Newspaper: New developments in case of Armenia parliament bloody massacre of 1999
More than a dozen people were questioned…
 Armenia parliament vice speaker: Opposition today is richer, more competitive than ruling team
In terms of its strength, its resources…
 Newspaper: Armenia, Artsakh former presidents make top-secret decision during their talk
And promised each other that they would not tell about it even to their closest persons…
 Newspaper: Details from process of Armenia President's petition sent the Constitutional Court
In connection with the PM's initiative to dismiss Onik Gasparyan from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM reduces his circle of trusted persons
Pashinyan has decided to compile their electoral list without external pressure…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos