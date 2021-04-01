Yerevan mother and her daughter die from carbon monoxide poisoning

The bodies of a 26-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter were found in an apartment in Yerevan at midnight, the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reports, adding that traces of violence were not found on their bodies.
Based on the copies of the medical record on their deaths, the mother and daughter had died from “acute poisoning in the organism with carbon monoxide”.
A criminal case has been launched, and forensic medical and forensic technical examinations have been designated. Other investigative and procedural actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances behind the incident.