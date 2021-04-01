Armenia, Russia FMs discuss situation in Karabakh

During a meeting held on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Ara Aivazian and Sergey Lavrov discussed the current issues related to the humanitarian response in Nagorno-Karabakh and the unblocking of economic and communication links in the region.

As reported the press service of the Russia Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties also discussed the course of implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

The ministers exchanged views on the current issues related to the Armenian-Russian cooperation, including the high-level contacts and preparations for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They also discussed topics that are on the international agenda and of mutual interest.