Newspaper: What is Armenia PM Pashinyan hiding from his political team?

Aivazian points to Lavrov need for immediate repatriation of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss work on regional unblocking

Over 7,000 minks contract COVID-19 in Lithuania

Karabakh MP: I don't believe anything the President says

WSJ: Biden directs Pentagon to begin removing some military capabilities and forces from Gulf region

Driver runs over 93-year-old woman in Yerevan, killing her on the spot and fleeing the scene

US Pentagon Chief calls on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s

Analyst says US and China will fight climate change together

Armenia ruling party MP explains how citizens will vote during upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Armenian advocates' report on Armenia President concealing dual citizenship forwarded to Special Investigation Service

Armenia Civic Council member Tatul Manaseryan: Re-liberation of Shushi is fully realistic

Armenia Ombudsman congratulates Assyrians on their New Year

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss situation in Karabakh

WTO head urges to expand vaccine production capacity of developing countries

Armenia, Turkmenistan FMs praise mutually beneficial cooperation

Leader of Turkish nationalists calls for Constitutional Court closure

Chiefs of Armenian and Russian armies' General Staffs discuss regional security issues

Yerevan mother and her daughter die from carbon monoxide poisoning

Armenia President and FAST CEO discuss prospects for development of technology

Lavrov, Bayramov discuss course of implementation of agreements over Karabakh

Aliyev bestows order upon Erdogan's son-in-law

Appeal against decisions to not choose arrest for Armenian Republican Party member not accepted for proceedings

Meeting of Armenian and Russian FMs kicks off

German President gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Armenia, Russia Deputy PMs discuss provision of humanitarian aid to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia's 3rd victory in World Cup qualifiers, Biden may recognize Armenian Genocide, 01.04.21 digest

Armenia parliament adopts, in second reading and fully, the bill on making amendments and supplements to Electoral Code

Russian MFA: Moscow supports caring attitude towards cultural and religious objects in Nagorno-Karabakh

Nord Stream 2 speaks on activity of warships in gas pipeline construction zone

Requiem Service for Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan to be held at Yerevan sport-concert complex

Armenia parliament convenes special session again

Slovakia parliament adopts Nagorno-Karabakh resolution

Ardshinbank upgrades its branches in Hrazdan and Dilijan (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan extends condolences on Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s death

Russian FM to discuss situation in Karabakh with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia Civic Council member: We will run in the snap parliamentary elections

Newly appointed UK Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia funeral commission is set up in connection with Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s passing

Armenia high-tech ministry employees bid farewell to outgoing minister

Container ship Ever Given not to be released from Suez Canal

Another dead body is found in Artsakh village

Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods and medicines

Putin, Aliyev discuss situation around Karabakh

President: Artsakh territorial integrity restoration is on authorities’ agenda

US political scientist: White House sources told me Biden Administration will recognize Armenian genocide

Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia legislature speaker: Parliament will reconvene in 3.5-6 hours

Armenia’s Lori has new deputy provincial governor

Armenia deputy minister of high tech is sacked

Bright Armenia faction leader: National Assembly snap elections’ legitimacy is questioned from now on

Armenia National Assembly passes, in first reading, draft changes to Electoral Code

Aliyev considers risks of aggravation of situation in Karabakh to be minimal

Armenia ruling party proposes to renounce "rating" electoral system ahead of snap parliamentary elections

Armenia to get gratuitous assistance from China

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Karabakh

Armenia premier: High-tech minister Hakob Arshakyan is resigning

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia PM: Budget revenues are overfulfilled by 20bn drams

PM congratulates Armenia’s Assyrian community on their New Year

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Tavush is dismissed

1,097 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World oil prices going up

Armenia parliament convenes special session

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh get more than 3,500 requests for assistance at their citizen reception center

Second attempt to hold Armenia National Assembly Council meeting succeeds

First attempt to convene Armenia legislature council meeting fails

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan electoral list has surprises

Newspaper: New developments in case of Armenia parliament bloody massacre of 1999

OSCE Minsk Group activity results on Karabakh settlement are "equal to zero," says Aliyev

China and US hold consultations to ensure safety of spacecraft flights to Mars

Facebook lets users to restrict comments on public posts

Mobile cities for Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to be ready by April 5

Saudi firms cut dividends for Crown Prince's new $ 1.3 trillion plan

Driver hits pedestrian near restaurant in Yerevan, killing her and fleeing the scene

Sudan pays $ 335 million in compensation to American victims of terrorist attacks

Armenia PM: National football team's victory over Romania is dedicated to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan and all fallen brothers

Chinese experts urge to expand search for COVID-19 origin sources outside China

U.S. concerns about enforced disappearances of senior members of the Saudi royal family

Alexey Navalny declares hunger strike

Armenia science minister: Government to add AMD 2,000,000,000 to Science Committee's budget

Karabakh 3rd President sends condolence telegram on occasion of death of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Karabakh Parliament Speaker convenes working consultation

Turkish government arrests 19 citizens charged with espionage in the defense industry

Armenian citizens' initiative: We'll be ready to form a coalitional bloc and go to elections

Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Armenia ruling party to convene special parliamentary session, amendments to Electoral Code on agenda

Armenia Tavush Province governor to be sacked

Taiwan may buy upgraded version of Patriot surface-to-air missile

Kosovo's new FM says she considers the opening of country's embassy in Jerusalem to be “a done deal”

Aliyev presents demands related to Zangezur once again

Armenia opposition party member: Minister should have been thrown out of office for attacking a journalist

Google to donate € 25 million to newly created European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news

Karabakh President sends telegram of condolence on occasion of death of Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Armenia State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition member resigns

Armenia Shirak Province governor, Russia Ambassador discuss trade, economic, educational and cultural relations

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut and Fizuli

Israeli MFA says Turkey did not ask Israel to agree to exchange ambassadors