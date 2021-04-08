News
Armenia gets first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (VIDEO)
Armenia gets first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Armenia has received the first batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. Pavel Kurochkin, adviser to the Russian embassy in Armenia, stated this at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan.

The video with Kurochkin’s respective statement has been posted on the Facebook page of the Yerevan office of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).

"These are 15,000 doses of the vaccine delivered to Armenia; and as I understand it, it will be directed to the vaccination of the layers of the population at the [high-]risk zone.

I would like to note that this is a continuation of the large-scale assistance provided by the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which began last year at the very beginning of the pandemic, and is probably the most vivid example of our allied cooperation and brotherly relations between our peoples," said, in particular, the adviser of the Russian embassy in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
