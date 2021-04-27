News
Pentagon: US does not expect military relations with Turkey to change after Biden recognized Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that the US does not expect the military relationship between Washington and Ankara to change after President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, the EurAsian Times reported.

“We don’t anticipate any change in the military relationship with Turkey,” Kirby told reporters on Monday.

The Pentagon spokesperson stressed that Turkey remains a vital NATO ally, and noted also that Biden’s announcement will not impact joint operations in Syria.
