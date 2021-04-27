News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh official: 2,000 monuments are endangered in territories now occupied by Azerbaijan
Karabakh official: 2,000 monuments are endangered in territories now occupied by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN. – About 2,000 monuments are now endangered in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh war. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Lusine Karakhanyan, on Tuesday told this to a press conference in Yerevan.

She added that 13 monasteries, 122 churches, 52 fortresses, 523 cross-stones, 4 chapels, 127 school libraries, and 10 state-run and 2 private museums were endangered now.

According to her, the Tigranakert Archaeological Museum-Reserve and more than 800 samples from the carpet museum also have passed under Azerbaijani control.

In addition, as per the Artsakh official, Azerbaijan has launched a crackdown on the participants of archeological excavations. "Azerbaijan pursues an institutional policy of falsifying and destroying Armenian cultural monuments in these areas. We work with the Russian peacekeepers, the Foreign Ministry, and the international community to prevent such actions, but there are no tangible results in this regard yet. The visit of UNESCO representatives to Karabakh was scheduled for December 21, 2020, but Azerbaijan prevented it," Karakhanyan stressed.

The minister clarified that Azerbaijan is committing a cultural genocide, and noted the importance of pursuing an active and smart information policy against it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliamentary speaker to Central American Parliament President: Azerbaijan continues its Armenophobic policy
Welcoming the guests, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his...
 Armenia President to UN chief: Azerbaijan disregards "all for all" principle on exchange of POWs
Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to Antonio Guterres…
 Armenia FM appeals to Europe colleagues for assistance
Aivazian said that the bilateral agenda, as well as regional and international security were discussed during the meeting with his visiting Lithuanian counterpart…
 Armenian deputy commander in Syunik Province: Azerbaijanis tried to kidnap our shepherd grazing cattle in the field
According to Margaryan, when...
 FM: We have witnessed Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage pieces
The issue is in the center of attention…
 Aliyev says they are working on realization of Zangezur transportation corridor
The Azerbaijani president addressed the 77th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) of the UN…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos