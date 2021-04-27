News
Armenia army deputy chief is charged
Armenia army deputy chief is charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Charges have been brought against Andranik Makaryan, Head of the General Department of Training and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia. The press service of the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

He was charged under the Criminal Code Article 376 Section 3, which stipulates negligent treatment of the service. If the acts provided for in Section 1 or 2 of this article were committed during martial law, war or in cases of battle, they are punished by imprisonment for four to eight years.

A signature bond not to leave Armenia has been enforced as a pretrial measure against Makaryan.

The investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
