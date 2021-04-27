News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.29
EUR
627.78
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
MEP: Europe will achieve release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan if it wants to
MEP: Europe will achieve release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan if it wants to
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Europe has leverage and, if it wants to, will achieve the release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan. This was stated by Member of the European Parliament, Francois Xavier Bellamy (Republican Party), addressing the European Parliament during debates with the chair of the European Council and the European Commission.

"I was in Yerevan on the day of your visit to Ankara. I visited a hospital where the victims of the recent [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war are being treated. Meeting their gaze, I was ashamed to come from Europe. Shame on Europe for compromising on [Turkish president] Erdogan's actions! (…). For the friendly Armenian people of Europe, who have to resist alone against Erdogan's aggression, his jihadist mercenaries, cluster bombs.

I was at Yerablur [Military Pantheon in Yerevan], where thousands of young Armenians are buried, who died just because Erdogan decided that, for achieving success, violence is better than diplomacy. This in itself is a great crime committed by the head of state who denies the [Armenian] Genocide. This should already be enough to realize that this is a terrible precedent already, as we allow, without objection, NATO's second army to violate international law with impunity. And the only thing that worries Europe after what happened is the empty seat.

And Europe has the leverage to finally demand the return of all the [Armenian] captives in Baku, to end this crime. If Europe wants, it can achieve it. The time has come to realize that problems require solutions," Bellamy noted in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: It's important for world to be aware of destruction of Armenian monuments
Khzmalyan explained that it is..
 National commission for UNESCO: Azerbaijan actions are civilizational revenge against Armenians
Baku claims that the Armenian churches in question are supposedly Albanian, but it is obvious that these churches have nothing to do with Azerbaijan…
 Artsakh’s Martakert region head: Azerbaijanis withdrew from their advanced positions in Nor Ghazanchi village
We had talks, with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops…
 Village head on environment ministry explanation: Aliyev probably crossed border, was photographed in Armenia
The Azerbaijani president and his immediate family members “hugged” the plane tree and took a respective photo, which has become a subject of discussion on the Internet…
 Karabakh official: 2,000 monuments are endangered in territories now occupied by Azerbaijan
The minister added that 13 monasteries, 122 churches, 52 fortresses, 523 cross-stones, 4 chapels, 127 school libraries, and 10 state-run and 2 private museums were endangered now…
 Armenia army deputy chief is charged
The Investigative Committee informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos