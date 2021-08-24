Afghanistan's last non-Taliban province intends to surrender

One of the leaders of the Panjshir resistance, Ahmad Massoud, is looking for options for resolving the conflict with the Taliban, The Telegraph reported.
The militias intend to begin surrender negotiations due to a lack of resources and a lack of international support, an adviser to Massoud said.
Everyone is tired of Afghanistan after 20 years of war, no one wants to send weapons to the resistance movement. Panjshir cannot fight the Taliban, they have superior forces. It's not the 80s or 90s now, the Taliban now have experienced fighters. The alignment is now clearly against Panjshir, the source said.
According to the adviser, Massoud intends to surrender, but preserve the honor. Given the reputation of his father, known for his successful fight against the Taliban, the surrender of power would be a significant victory for the Taliban.
On Sunday, the Taliban gave four hours to surrender to local resistance leader Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the leader of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance killed by terrorists 20 years ago.
In response, Massoud said that the Panjshir would stand and its residents were ready to resist, just like during the Soviet military presence. Massoud also confirmed the information of Western media, which reported that, in addition to the local Tajik militia, under his command, there are soldiers who arrived with weapons from other regions of Afghanistan, including special forces.
In the first ten days of August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan; on August 15, militants entered the capital and took control of the presidential palace.