Karabakh President visits Stepanakert memorial

President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday visited the Stepanakert city memorial on the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Day, and laid a wreath in memory of the casualties of the Artsakh and Patriotic wars.
He was accompanied by the second and third presidents of Artsakh, Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan; as well as the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.
Also, President Harutyunyan laid flowers at the graves—near this memorial—of the victims of the Artsakh war.
MPs from the two Armenian republics, senior members of the Artsakh government, and representatives of the Artsakh Defense Army command staff also were on hand at the official ceremony.