906 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
906 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 906 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 256,554 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,216 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,199 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 672, the total respective number so far is 238,527, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,612—an increase by 216 from the previous day.

And 6,221 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,676,198 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
