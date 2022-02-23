Armenia to get $ 30M loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

At Wednesday's Cabinet session, the government approved the proposal to sign the Fourth Public Sector Modernization Program loan agreement between Armenia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
In an official letter to the World Bank, the minister of finance had reaffirmed the importance of this fourth program and the orientation budget of this program worth $30 million.
If this program is successfully implemented, the efficiency of selected public services shall increase and their accessibility for businesses and citizens shall improve in Armenia.