News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Secretary of Security Council of Armenia: Baku's demand to replace Lachin corridor with another route is unlawful
Secretary of Security Council of Armenia: Baku's demand to replace Lachin corridor with another route is unlawful
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary of Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan highlights that Azerbaijan's demand to replace Artsakh's communication with Armenia via Lachin corridor with another route is unlawful, Grigoryan told Armenpress.

Mr. Grigoryan, Nagorno Karabakh President stated yesterday at the enlarged session of the Security Council that Azerbaijan presented its demand to organize communication with Armenia via a different route through the command of Russian peacekeeping forces. How will you comment on this statement?

Paragraph 6 of the trilateral statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the Russian Federation and the President of Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, which defines the issues related to the creation and functioning of the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, says the following: "According to the agreement of the parties (i.e. the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan) a plan for the construction of a new transport route through the Lachin corridor, connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, with the further deployment of a Russian peacekeeping contingent to protect this route, will be developed in the next three years." Some work has been done in that direction in the meantime, but there is no agreed-upon plan yet. In any case, Armenia has not agreed to any plan, so Azerbaijan's demand is illegitimate.

But you announced that Armenia is starting work on the reconstruction of the M12/-Tegh-Kornidzor road, which is supposed to connect to the new route of the Lachin corridor.

Yes, this construction has already begun, but note that the trilateral statement mentions a plan to build a new route. There is no such agreed plan. The Republic of Armenia has already proposed in the trilateral format to agree and sign a plan and move forward in accordance with the agreed schedule and road map. This is exactly what the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020 provides for.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO concerned over escalation of Artsakh situation
"Reports are indeed concerning...
 Karen Mirzoyan: This is dangerous game, which can have serious consequences for everyone, including Azerbaijan
To understand why we are in this situation today, we have to look at all the events of the post-war period...
 Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan is squeezing ring even tighter, demanding complete disarmament
Azerbaijan is tightening the ring even more, demanding full disarmament...
 Artur Vanetsyan: Use of force is responded to by force
We live in a region where the use of force is responded to by force...
 Political analyst: Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo
Azerbaijanis are trying to do in Karabakh what they are doing in Kosovo...
 Karabakh soldier dies in Azerbaijani aggression
Eight more servicemen were injured of varying severity...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos