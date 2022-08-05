News
Amnesty International defends report on crimes of Ukrainian Armed Forces
Amnesty International defends report on crimes of Ukrainian Armed Forces
Agnes Callamard, who serves as Secretary General of the human rights organization Amnesty International, has defended the report on the "crimes" committed by representatives of the Ukrainian army against civilians, writes France-Presse, which refers to her letter.

The organization's report was released Thursday, stating that the Ukrainian armed forces are violating international law and military law by placing weapons in educational and medical facilities and putting civilians at risk. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, condemned the report.

According to the organization's secretary general, the conclusions are based on evidence gathered through extensive investigations. She stressed that Amnesty International fully supports the conclusions presented in the organization's report.
